Seven Knights Idle Adventure brings back characters from the original series for a brand new journey

Netmarble’s Seven Knights series has garnered quite a lot of success over the years, with both mobile games being absolutely loved by fans. The saga continues with Seven Knights Idle Adventure, which isn’t a threequel, but it takes players on a journey that is just as entertaining. The RPG genre remains, but the new game comes with an additional idle element, making it perfect for low-spec phones.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure is a great game for casual gamers or those who prefer easy playability. While the title may not have too many technical requirements, it promises to be an entertaining one, especially for longstanding fans of the franchise. The game brings back the original Seven Knights heroes, who will be featured in previously untold stories.

These beloved heroes return as adorable SD characters, who must be raised by players. Gameplay works through field exploration, which involves players visiting different territories, each comprising numerous stages. These levels task players with various challenges like defeating a certain number of enemies or summoning a boss.

The story will progress through several cutscenes and portrait conversations that will unlock as players finish exploring territories. Loreheads will particularly enjoy these clips as they build on all the pre-existing relationships in the Seven Knights universe by shining a new light on them.

In addition to the main questline, players can also participate in a tonne of different game modes. Some of these include a 10v10 PvP arena which offers special rewards, Dungeons Delves that grant prizes based on the selected dungeon, as well as an Infinite Tower with 300 gruelling floors. Daily, Weekly, and Continuous missions will also be available after launch.

Currently, Seven Knights Idle Adventure is in early access, with Android owners being able to try the game right now. No news on an iOS version yet, but it should be out soon.