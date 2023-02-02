Seven Knights 2 releases Valentine's Day 2023 update featuring a new character and gameplay mechanics

Netmarble has just announced a brand new update for its super popular mobile RPG, Seven Knights 2. Since we’re entering the season of love, this update brings a new Valentine’s Day Event alongside a novel hero, scenario concept, pet dispatch system, and a number of costumes.

Let’s start off with the Valentine’s Day Event in Seven Knights 2, which is already live. Why wait to celebrate love? The event will run until February 15th, giving players two weeks to gather as much Chocolate of the Abyss as they can. This can be exchanged for a number of items including a costume for our new hero that we will discuss soon.

The RPG’s latest hero is the Reaper of the Abyss, Dellons, who is a Legendary+ and Attack-type character. He isn’t meant for crowd control and excels in dealing immense damage to a single target, which will be particularly helpful against tougher enemies. This skill is further supported by a stacking debuff, making him stronger with every attack.

With Dellons, character usage is quite simple. If any specific target needs to be dealt with quickly, he’s your man. Additionally, he has a special ability that allows him to synergize with other Attack type heroes too. Dellons will definitely be a powerful addition to the squad.

Furthermore, the update also introduces the third season of Scenario, which continues the tale of Lene and her squad as they try to maintain peace in Asgar following the war in the Kingdom of Terra. The Pet Dispatch System will add new responsibilities for these adorable creatures as players can now send them on various missions that grant rewards.

To top it off, four costumes have been added, two of which are for Dellons, and two for Karin which include a Valentine’s Day exclusive and the Victory Outfit which can be obtained from the Conqueror Mission in the Arena.

Explore the new update by downloading Seven Knights 2 now for free.