Seven Knights 2 releases its first content update featuring new Legendary characters and gameplay mode called Guild Wars

It hasn’t been very long since the sequel to Seven Knights launched on the App Store and Google Play and the game is already set to release its first content update. Netmarble brings in Seven Knight 2’s first update featuring novel gameplay methods and content to further immerse you in the world of Daybreak Mercenaries. The update primarily features new heroes, content and a gameplay mode called Guild Wars.

The first legendary hero coming to Seven Knights 2 is called Scarlet Volley Legendary Claire. An alternate costume called Schoolgirl Claire can also be purchased from Yuri’s Dressing Room. Pair this with the Hero Summon Rate Up Event, and you have a much higher chance of obtaining the new character. The Special Summon Rate Up will aid in getting Legendary + Nestra’s Disciple Shane and Summon Shop Rate Up will help in acquiring Scarlet Volley Legendary Claire and White Wolf Legendary Evan.

Another event called the Scarlet Volley Claire Upgrade Support Special Mission! aims to give users up to 20 Scarlet Volley Claire Soulstones which will be sufficient enough to enhance the new Legendary character.

Finally we have Guild Wars, a new seasonal gameplay mode. This comes as an addition to Guild Missions and will serve as a test of strength between guilds. A horde of exciting rewards also await the winning guild. The pre-season for Guild Wars is currently ongoing in the form of the Enjoy the Guild Pre-Season! Special Mission Event, which will run until December 8th. The campaign also guarantees numerous rewards for participating in Guild Wars. Bring your A game and give it all you have, and soon you’ll be on the top reaping all that loot. You can check out more about guild wars through Netmarble’s official Guild Wars Guide.

Enjoy the first content update by downloading Seven Knights 2 for free on the App Store and Google Play.