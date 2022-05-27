Seven Knights 2's Carnival event celebrates 200 days since the game's launch with new heroes, a collaboration, and lots of rewards

Netmarble has just announced a new event for its mobile RPG Seven Knights 2. Titled Carnival, this new event will celebrate the 200th day since the popular game’s launch by offering new playable heroes, missions, and rewards.

The Carnival event begins today and players can expect to get their hands on Legendary+ Hero Selection Tickets, Legendary Hero Summon Vouchers, Legendary weapons, equipment, accessories, Rubies, and more. The event adds two heroes to Seven Knights 2 called Empress of Aisha Rin and Romantic Mechanic Guilahan. Both of which are playable characters.

Empress of Aisha Rin is a Legendary+ Hero who fans will recognise as part of the original Seven Knights game. A ranged PvP heroine, she can stun and deal AoE damage to enemies, while also blinding them in the process. On the other hand, Romantic Mechanic Guilahan is a Legendary Hero who apparently loves Mechanical Engineering. He is a member of the Crusaders and is a Tanker who owns the Guildraid Suppressor and grants his allies Silence Resistance.

In addition to these new heroes, the Carnival event also features a crossover with the beloved anime series Seven Knights Revolution: Hero Successor. The collaboration sets the stage for Faria, whose primary role is as a Pet. There are lots of rewards up for grabs as players will exchange Faria by consuming Rubies. Furthermore, the Rin/Gilahan Growth Support Event will provide everyone with up to ten Soulstones alongside the Rin Special Summon / Gillahan Special Summon.

Celebrate Seven Knights 2’s 200th-day milestone by participating in the Carnival event and collecting all of the rewards. You can download Seven Knights 2 for free now on the App Store and Google Play. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for more updates.