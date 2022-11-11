Seven Knights 2 introduces the first part of its 1-year anniversary celebration, handing out some free rewards

Netmarble’s popular mobile MMORPG Seven Knights 2 has begun the celebration of its 1-year anniversary. This celebration will include a barrage of various in-game events that will hand out a ton of free rewards and be dealt out over the course of the upcoming month, as well as some other new content geared towards high-level players.

For those unaware, Seven Knights 2 is a lot like a few of the more popular mobile games within this genre, games like Undecember or Lineage. A third-person action RPG with MMO mechanics and sensibilities, Seven Knights 2 has seen a lot of success since launching nearly a year ago, and now the developers are looking to thank their loyal fans with this upcoming update.

To begin with, players will be able to access a new special A/C/E/ Card Collection event, one of the primary mechanics within Seven Knights 2. This event will allow players to collect three types of cards; A,C, and E, which can then be exchanged for various rewards from November 16th when the event launches and onwards.

The manner in which you collect these cards depends on the type. For Type A cards, you can obtain up to 5 by clearing the final stage of the daily missions 5 times. For Type C, you can obtain up to 5 simply by playing the Upgrade Dungeon 5 times. And finally, for the E card, you can grab up to 5 by playing the Field Exploration level - you guessed it - 5 times.

For now, this is the only event announced, but expect plenty more news to come out during the month about the Seven Knights series and what new features the loyal fanbase can expect. If you’d like to try out Seven Knights 2 yourself in the meantime, you can check it out for free at either of the links below!