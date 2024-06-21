Sea of Conquest sets sail for Season 5 Sirocco Seas

Explore the Sirocco Seas with new heroes Sahra and Kartal

Season 5: Sirocco Seas is now underway

The season introduces new heroes Sahra and Kartal

Gameplay enhancements will be released throughout the season

Sea of Conquest: Pirate Wars is setting sail on a brand-new season, Sirocco Seas. It adds several new heroes to the mix along with multiple gameplay enhancements. The new season is now live across all platforms.

Sirocco Seas introduces two new heroes to this swashbuckling strategy title, Sahra and Kartal both of whom bring with them a host of distinct abilities. Sahra is insanely agile, while Kartal's strategic mind is unmatched. Both new heroes will help you navigate the formidable Sirocco Seas. Sahra appears to wield a staff with a cobra head, which matches her headband. Kartal, on the other hand, carries a long, curved sword and has a golden bird emblazoned on his breastplate.

The game’s developer, FunPlus, promises that season 5 will introduce multiple new gameplay enhancements, though little detail concerning these improvements has been released. Sirocco Seas will also introduce new tactics and territories to explore, as well as epic battles.

Sea of Conquest is a popular strategy game in which you adventure across the Devil's Seas. You’ll journey to uncharted waters as captain of your own fleet of ships. You’ll build your cabin, assemble your fleet and create your Flagship. Customize your Flagship in a variety of ways and go out on raids. The title has won multiple awards, including Best Mobile Game: Strategy, Best Mobile Game: Audio Design, and Best Innovation.

As you play, you’ll deal with monstrous foes, take part in the weekly Pirate Revel event and prove yourself worthy of the title King of Pirates. You’ll lead your crew in battle against rival pirates as well as ominous sea creatures on your quest for treasure.

Additionally, you’ll also decipher puzzle maps and unravel the mysteries of the ocean.

Sea of Conquest: Pirate War is available on the App Store, Google Play and PC. To learn more about this multiplayer strategy game, visit the official website or follow developer FunPlus on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.