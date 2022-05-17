Sailor Cats 2: Space Odyssey lets you journey through space with kawaii kitties, out now on mobile

Platonic Games has officially launched Sailor Cats 2: Space Odyssey, its casual click-and-collect game that lets players venture into the vastness of space with kawaii kitties. These adorable feline furballs got a taste of adventure in Sailor Cats - now, the sequel takes them into outer space where they can meet new friends (and get lost) along the way.

In Sailor Cats 2: Space Odyssey, players can collect missing cats across the galaxy after a cardboard rocket explodes and sends them all into the depths of the unknown. Players simply have to tap at the right time to collect, as well as gather over a hundred different skins to spruce up their kitties.

The game also lets players upgrade their spaceship, fish coins and even fish stars. Of course, the highlight of the title is its adorable art design and ultra-cute characters that are pure eye candy for players no matter what their age. The game is playable even without an internet connection as well.

If you're curious about the title, you can check out Sailor Cats 2: Space Odyssey on the Google Play Store for Android devices or the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments. If you're not familiar with the franchise, you can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's predecessor as well.

