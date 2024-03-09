Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is an upcoming strategy game by Tilting Point based on the popular Nickelodeon series

The game covers both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra

You'll pick among the four elements and meet familiar heroes and villains

A big reveal will be announced on March 21st

In case you missed it, Tilting Point has revealed the title for its upcoming strategy game, Avatar Legends: Realms Collide. Based on the popular Nickelodeon show (and now a Netflix live-action adaptation), the game will breathe new life into the Four Nations with characters that span both The Legend of Aang and The Legend of Korra.

In Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, you'll pick your element among Water, Earth, Fire, or Air, then build your city to defend against an evil cult. Typical of the genre, you'll need to recruit and train your troops to amass your army, then forge alliances with like-minded individuals on your quest to save the world.

Of course, it wouldn't be an ATLA adaptation without fan-fave heroes and villains making an appearance, so expect to see Toph, Zuko, Katara, Tenzin, and even Amon. From the screenshots available online, it seems like you can unlock the past Avatars as well and fight alongside them in combat - to be honest, it would be incredibly cool to have Avatar Roku and Avatar Kyoshi by my side.

According to the official Facebook page, a "big reveal" will supposedly land on March 21st, so we might not have to wait too long until can we learn all about the nitty-gritty of the highly anticipated title. For now, you can put your inner tactician to the test by checking out our list of the best strategy games on Android! Pre-registration for Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is also now open on Google Play, so you can sign up if you want to get first dibs as soon as it's out.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Tilting Point Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info on the studio.