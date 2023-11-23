Rush Royale is kicking off the Rhundum League Tournament, a thrilling competition between the best of the best

Rush Royale is nearing its third anniversary and My.Games has planned a massive tournament to celebrate the popular defence game. The Rhandum League Tournament, touted as the biggest event yet, will bring a tonne of thrill and entertainment as players fight for title, glory, and prestige.

Rush Royale’s Rhandum League Tournament is reserved for players above League 1 and will have its own set of rules. In order to level the playing field, units, heroes, and items available to each player will be the same. Participants are required to collect five decks and they can block two of their opponents’ before battle. Each player will then fight with the remaining three.

The decks can be built using any units, heroes, and items. However, some of them are unique and cannot be placed in more than one of the five decks at a given point in time. While the match is going on, points are earned by defeating bosses, merging units, and raising their merge rank. The game ends once the timer elapses or when the player has been defeated five times.

Victors are decided by a leaderboard system based on the number of wins obtained during the tournament. Everyone taking part stands a chance to win gold, crystals, epic heroes, equipment pieces, magic dust, essence, a special tournament emoji, animated avatar, and an exclusive trophy chest. The top 100 players will further be granted memorable badges visible to everyone.

These fights will also be broadcast for everyone to view. They will be on all of Rush Royale’s social media handles. The tournament begins on November 23rd and will continue over the next four days. It coincides with the version 22.1 update that brings its own changes and improvements.

Download Rush Royale now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.