RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar to include Season 14 winner Willow Pill in Pride Month event

With Pride Month right around the corner, as with many events and holidays we can expect a glut of new in-game updates to mark it. So it's no surprise that iconic drag-show reality television series RuPaul's Drag Race is getting in on the action, with the show's official mobile game, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, set to introduce Season 14 winner Willow Pill as its latest character.

Willow Pill is set to be the central character of the new update, with a month-long event dedicated to pride celebrations. You can expect not only Willow themselves to show up, but also access to many of their iconic outfits from the show's most recent season to appear as well.

While the RuPaul mobile game tends to get mixed reviews from some creators, it's undeniably got some unique aspects about it too. You'll be able to see all the new content starting June 6th, including new outfits, an animated character and more.

