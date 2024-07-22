RuneScape introduces new boss dungeon Sanctum of Rebirth in latest update

It's boss rush central as you descend into the Sanctum

RuneScape's latest dungeon is here with the boss-centric Sanctum of Rebirth

No mobs here, just back-to-back boss battles

Tackle the fights with the Soul Devourers alone, or as part of a four-person team

RuneScape has unveiled its latest boss dungeon with the Sanctum of Rebirth. Once standing as a sacred temple, the Sanctum was thought to be abandoned. However, it turns out it may be anything but. Now the stronghold of Amascut and her loyal followers, there are a great many bosses and enemies to take on in the Sanctum of Rebirth, available now!

"What's a boss dungeon?" You may be asking. Well, a boss dungeon is pretty much what it says on the tin. Instead of facing off against hordes of enemies on your way to a final, powerful beasty, you'll instead be fighting back-to-back bosses, the Soul Devourers, through the Sanctum of Rebirth.

The devs behind RuneScape have emphasised they want to make Sanctum of Rebirth as challenging, but accessible as possible. You'll be able to take on the dungeon either solo or as a team of up to four, with the rewards scaling to match your size.

You only need to watch the latest developer blog video to get an idea of how complex Sanctum of Rebirth is under the hood. And for a game like RuneScape that's been going for more than a decade now, it's admirable how they've managed to keep its latest iteration, and the continual updates since, feeling fresh.

You can take on the Soul Devourers of the Sanctum of Rebirth right now, and earn rewards like the Tier 95 Magic Weapons, a new God Book, The Scripture of Amascut, and the new Prayer: Divine Rage.

