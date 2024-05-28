Take on a skeletal new foe in RuneScape's latest update with Skeletal Rex Matriarch: Osseous

Archaeology puns galore

RuneScape for desktop and mobile sees a new boss with Skeletal Rex Matriarch: Osseous

This tyrannical skeleton is weak to Necromantic magic

The challenge will net you some great new rewards and more to enjoy

As far as enemies go in RuneScape Mobile, they run the gamut from typical fantasy fare to the more imaginative and bizarre. And now we get a brand new boss for you to take on, whether that's desktop or mobile, as the Skeletal Rex Matriarch: Osseous, hits the game.

Described as a mid-level boss that inhabits the land of Anachronia, Osseous is weak to Necromantic magic and will require players to leverage this dark art if they want to stand a chance of defeating her.

But the rewards will be as great as the challenge. You'll be able to get a Necromancy combat ring to boost your Necrotic stacks, a new boss pet, a new title and the keys to three baby dino pets to boot.

Aside from the obvious appeal in duking it out with a giant skeletal t-rex, we got quite a few chuckles out of the obvious in-jokes. There are clear ones, like Anachronia being named after 'anachronism' or Osseous herself being a t-rex, but did you know 'Osseous' is also a reference to ossification, the process of bone growth?

And who said that video games couldn't teach you anything huh? Osseous arrives today in RuneScape Mobile, so pack your best Necromancy spells, sword, shield and take on this Jurassic terror!

