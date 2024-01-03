Run Legends, a fitness battle RPG is now available on Android and iOS

Talofa Games has just announced the launch of their latest project, Run Legends, a fitness-based game that makes exercising feel less like a chore and more entertaining with friends. Players will be tasked with completing missions that can be done solo or in co-op with buddies, during which, they can run or walk as well. It follows a similar concept to Zombies! Run, one of the most popular games of the genre.

Run Legends sees players take on a nefarious group of foes called Sappers, who have invaded the planet. Their aim is to drain humanity’s energy and are representative of real-life anxieties. The game takes into consideration not only physical fitness, but also mental health as players upgrade gear, make friends, and learn more about their characters’ backstories.

Another cool feature about the title is the ability to play synchronously with friends regardless of where they are. Characters are controlled by their movement and varying the speeds will determine the skills unleashed in battle. These matches aren’t even very time-consuming and will take anything between 5-15 minutes.

As players progress through the game, they will level up and unlock new varieties of rewards and missions. Even the gear that can be crafted is pretty unique, with different categories for different styles of movement. These Sappers will not go down without a fight, so it’s best to put in as much effort as you can to beat them.

Walking and running aren’t the only forms of exercise, either. Players looking for a challenge can increase the cardio gameplay mechanics with high-intensity interval training, which will take things to the next level. Obviously, it may prove to be difficult, which is why there is an operator, who serves as a virtual announcer calling out all accomplishments.

Check out the game for yourself by downloading Run Legends now for free.