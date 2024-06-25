Rumble Club's huge season two update introduces new game modes and five new maps

Rumble with the best or die like the rest

Rumble Club is getting a massive new update for season two

Five new maps, a new game mode and more are on the cards!

Rumble Run is a grand prix-style game mode that takes you through multiple matches

Rumble Club, the multiplayer physics-driven slugfest from Mad Mushroom games, is getting a new update packed with content. Season two debuts with a new game mode, five new maps and a host of other content for you to enjoy! So let's dive in and see what's big and new in season two.

The biggest news, of course, is the new game mode. Rumble Run is a bit more similar to the battle royale format, inspired by games like Fall Guys & Stumble Guys. Basically, you go through multiple rounds, narrowing down the list of players as you go, before entering a winner-takes-all final round that determines which player will be the winner.

Next up are the new maps, and this is where another major feature, Tournaments, comes into play. Tournaments let you play a series of rotating challenges and progress on an exclusive reward track. Punchington Castle will be the signature map being added, but you can also explore a variety of exotic locales like Desserted Island, Old Punchie Town, Dungeon Depths and Walk the Planks.

While Rumble Club is entering an already saturated market of cutesy physics-based battle royale games, it's nonetheless come out of the gate swinging. While the Star Power behind Mad Mushroom seems to have had little effect, the money has clearly gone into development, and produced some sterling results with season two!

But in the meantime, if you're not at all fussed about battle royales, there's no need to mope about the content Rumble Club is receiving.

