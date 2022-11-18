Royal Revolt 2's Mirror World is a PvE mode that rewards players with duplicates based on battle modifiers

In case you missed it, tower defence RPG Royal Revolt 2 has added a PvE mode to the game, letting players discover a fresh new world that's upside-down. Dubbed the "Mirror World", the new mode switches things up with modifiers such as Giant & Mini Mode, Ghost Hero, Curses, Snowball Rain, Lava & Slippery floors and more.

In Royal Revolt 2, players can look forward to building and upgrading their structures, gathering the right units and spells to defend against onslaughts, and forming alliances with others as they climb the leaderboards.

The latest update adds a new Mirror World that changes with every new Season per month. In particular, players can expect modified battles in the Mirror World in order to acquire Mirror Shards. Collecting these will reward players with Mirror Chests, where in-game goodies such as Mirror Tokens are up for grabs.

These tokens, in turn, can be used to duplicate items, whether they're Duplicate Pals (adorable pets that aid players in combat) or Duplicate Guardians that serve as useful mounts.

If you're keen on giving the game a go or experiencing the update for yourself, you can download Royal Revolt 2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments. In case you're not familiar with the title, you can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best tower defence games on Android?