Royal Pirates is an auto chess battler coming soon to Android and iOS

Can you help humanity survive on what remains of the planet?

Auto chess idle card game with RPG mechanics

Hundreds of different characters from varied factions

Unlock bonuses, upgrade your warship and take part in PvP battles

Get ready to embark on an epic adventure across the high seas as you dive into the captivating world of Royal Pirates, an RPG auto chess idle card game for mobile. Developed by Colocess Games, this title will take you on a thrilling journey in a world where the seas have consumed the planet, and only a handful of patches of land remain.

Royale Pirates will feature an in-depth character system with hundreds of options to choose from. Different characters will be from different factions, each boasting a distinctive skill set. Combine various groups to create the most powerful pirate squad possible.

Gameplay will of course have a strategic element to it, and as you progress, you’ll be able to unlock bond bonuses, modify your lineups, and map your teammates in tactical locations. In addition, there’s also a hands-free combat system that allows you to gain legendary resources and mythical heroes even when offline.

Your journey to becoming the ultimate Pirate King involves creating an impenetrable fortress, where you will forge, smelt, and brew. Your warship too can be upgraded to make it stronger and also look much more dangerous as you traverse the seven seas.

Moreover, the idler offers great social features for joint adventures. You can squad up with your mates and go on multiplayer co-op adventures together. Create a powerful alliance and take on even the most powerful bosses to get your hands on elusive treasures.

And if you're looking to challenge your friends instead of play with them, then you can sail towards the arena, where you fight in PvP sea battles as everyone vies to get the best loot. Keep climbing up the rankings and you too could become Pirate King one day.

Royale Pirates is currently targeting a release on the App Store and Google Play on May 15th. Pre-register by clicking on your preferred link below.