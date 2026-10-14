Royal Cooking serves up 50 million downloads without a royal in sight

Cook pasta, plate sushi and juggle increasingly frantic customers

Run restaurants serving cuisines from around the world

Upgrade kitchen equipment and rearrange your stations

Compete in Cooking Tournaments and chase high scores

Every town seems to have a restaurant called the Royal something, and I’d bet very few of them have ever had an actual royal through the door. Royal Cooking keeps that tradition going nicely. No palace kitchen, no monarch sending the soup back, just a lot of restaurants and hungry customers, and by now more than 50 million downloads of it.

If you’ve run a kitchen in any time management sim before, Matryoshka Games won’t surprise you much. Orders come in, you cook and serve them, and the coins go back into better equipment and nicer ingredients so the next shift runs a bit quicker than the last one. You can shuffle the kitchen layout around as well, to get the stations where you want them before the queues start backing up.

You don’t stay in one kitchen for long, though. You’re working through a whole run of restaurants with their own cuisines, from Italian pasta and French pastries to tacos, sushi, bento, steaks and Belgian waffles. More keep getting added in updates, so it’s turned into a food court that never quite stops expanding.

A Cooking Tournament runs alongside all that, ranking you on how fast you serve and how many combos you string together. On iOS, Royal Cooking also ties into Game Center for leaderboards and achievements, plus an Endless Prestige mode for anyone who clears the lot and somehow still wants to keep cooking.

Royal Cooking is free on iOS and Android, with adverts and in-app purchases. Getting rid of ads is a $0.99 purchase or whatever your local equivalent is. The rest of the shop is mostly coin bundles and starter packs.

Still no royals, though.

Our list of the best cooking games on iOS has a few more kitchens to run, crowned or otherwise.