The Angry Birds Movie 3 is now in production

The Angry Birds Movie 3 has now been officially announced

The movie is currently in production according to new Rovio owners Sega

The previous Angry Birds films were surprise hits at the box office

It seems that once more those fabulous flightless avians will be taking to the sky as the Angry Birds Movie 3 has been officially confirmed to be in production. That's as confirmed by posts on both Sega's official social media and YouTube channels.

First releasing back in 2016, the Angry Birds movies have so far just been a duology, with the first being a surprise hit (at least at the box office) while the second entry was somewhat less so. While we don't have a confirmed release date, we do know the film is in production, and given the gap between the first and second Angry Birds movies, we'd expect around three years, at minimum, before we see it hit screens.

It probably shouldn't be surprising that one of Sega's first moves since acquiring Rovio last year in a landmark deal is to kickstart production on a new Angry Birds movie. Although technically far from true, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was part of a wave of new video game adaptations considered to finally 'end' the so-called curse on these types of films.

As we said, technically far from true. The Angry Birds movies certainly suffered from coming at a time when media based on apps was unthinkable, even at the height of Angry Birds' popularity. But Sega clearly wants to bring the games back into the public consciousness, and what better way than hitting the box office again?

