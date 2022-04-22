Answered: Can you link accounts in Rogue Company?

In Rogue, linked accounts love Company !

Rogue Company is a popular game that uniquely blends tactical shooting with a battle royale style approach and is played from a third-person perspective. Split into teams, you can take part in various modes where your squad needs to complete certain goals.

There is a unique cast of characters you can choose from, each with its own abilities for you to take advantage of. From Ronin, the duelist, to Saint the Support to Anvil the Defender, and other characters in between and each one has their own special personality to boot.

Rogue Company is available on essentially every platform possible but you might be wondering if account linking is possible in the game. The good news is that yes, you certainly can link other accounts from other platforms. We'll give you a quick step-by-step guide on just how to accomplish that.

Log In

Go to the linking website and when you do, you'll see a screen showing different platforms. This is where all of the linking magic happens. A critical thing to keep in mind is that whichever platform you play Rogue Company on the most is the one you should log in with first.

If you play the game equally on more than one platform, then just think about which one you do play on the absolute most. This primary account you log in with will be the one that stores all of your progress on for any others you link in future.

Add Extra Accounts

This is where you can go and officially link your other accounts. Once you log in to your primary account for Rogue Company, you can go and select the next one. Once you do this, any rewards and new items that you earn from the main account will also be added to the others you included.

Just make sure to log in to those additional platforms. Don't worry, you'll be redirected automatically and it will ask you to sign in if you haven't already. If you did, then it should automatically add the account.

Verifying Your Main Platform

Once you connect the accounts you want, you can then head back to the main page where you can see which platform is your primary for playing Rogue Company. Make sure that the one you wanted is listed as "primary". If it isn't, you can unlink it and link again, as long as you already didn't make too much progress.

If you accidentally switch your primary account, then you can switch back to the original primary account without worry and you won't lose anything. Overall, linking is a simple process and is fun if you enjoy playing the game on different platforms. Seeing your rewards on other platforms is always neat. Happy hunting.