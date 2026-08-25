Acecraft is celebrating its first anniversary by offering up new pilot Blazewing Ekko

Acecraft has hit its first anniversary

To celebrate, Moonton are introducing a new pilot, Blazewing Ekko

There are plenty of events alongside this, with lots of goodies up for grabs

Despite a period of absence in the USA briefly worrying me about Acecraft's future, Moonton's hand-drawn shooter eventually returned and is now ready to celebrate its first anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, we're getting a new pilot, the Anniversary Fireworks Show and a host of other content.

Let's start with our new pilot because that's the most exciting part, right? Blazewing Ekko is a new version of Acecraft's original hero, putting him in the hot seat of a flame-spitting plane. Things heat up even more thanks to his taunts, turning Ekko's barbed tongue into broadcast jibes that make his enemies increasingly furious. The angrier they get, the more energy his plane receives, bolstering his speed and firepower.

And while you're irritating your foes in the name of strength, you'll collect Anniversary Sparklers as part of that aforementioned Anniversary Fireworks Show in Tempus Trek and other events. Once you collect a certain number, you can set them off and earn various rewards. Additionally, there are login bonuses and other bits for snagging a few extra goodies along the way.

Loop-the-loop

It's not all temporary stuff, though. The anniversary update also introduces Chapter 16: Chordwind Grove, alongside a new Amp System. With it, you can level up your characters beyond the current cap of 60. If you're looking for a challenge with your newly levelled lads, then the new Nightmare Mode should put your skills to the test.

I played a good amount of Acecraft at launch and only really fell off because other things came along. So this seems like the perfect excuse to jump back in and enjoy more of that lovely hand-drawn animation. And if you're getting involved too, make sure to check out our Acecraft codes and Acecraft tier list.

Acecraft is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.