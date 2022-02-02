Rocket League Sideswipe Season 2 arrives today

Psyonix announced that Rocket League Sideswipe, the free-to-play mobile version of the hit racing game Rocket League, will see a new season of content release today, February 2nd, at 8:00 AM PST. With this new season, a new Rocket Pass, Season Challenges, and a brand new game mode will be available to play.

The new game mode, Volleyball Mode, is a 2v2 game mode that features a central net and no goals at all. In a large departure from the standard mode of play and even the previously featured Hoops Mode, which Volleyball will replace, the only way to score in Volleyball Mode is to hit a ball onto your opponent's side of the goal. These extra modes, like Volleyball or Hoops, will appear on a rotating basis throughout each season, so players can expect vastly different modes every few months to shake up the standard gameplay.

Alongside the patch planned for release today, a preparation update was also made available yesterday. This update implemented Casual Playlists into the playable modes, a playlist that will allow players to compete in matches that won't impact their ranks. Shortly after Season 2 launches, Season 1 rewards will be handed out, and those rewards specifically include titles and quick chat stickers. For more details on Season 2, check out the patch notes here.

On the off chance you haven't heard of it, Rocket League Sideswipe is developer Psyonix's mobile version of the immensely popular Rocket League that is available on modern hardware. The mobile version removes the three-dimensional aspect that is found in the standard game and instead allows for quicker, fast-paced matches from a two-dimensional perspective. Sideswipe features in-app purchases such as the previously mentioned Rocket Pass as well as various cosmetics for the player's cars and other vanity items in the same vein.

Rocket League Sideswipe is free-to-play on both the App Store and Google Play.