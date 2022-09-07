Rocket League Sideswipe's futuristic Season 5 with a new Rocket Pass and challenges is live now

Psyonix has just launched the next season for its popular car-based mobile sports game Rocket League Sideswipe. Players were taken to the past in the previous season, which had a medieval theme. This time, expect to be sent years ahead as Sideswipe’s fifth season takes place in the future where everything has a high-tech aesthetic. Just like every season, season five features a new Rocket Pass, Seasonal Challenges. Volleyball Mode is also making a return in Ranked matches. Players can download the update from their Google Play or the App Store.

Rocket League Sideswipe’s season five Rocket Pass will have a futuristic theme, with advanced cars that look super cool. The new cars being introduced with this update include the Chikara G1 and the Masamune, alongside the high-tech Holo Data Goal Explosion. Other cars can also be modified to fit the theme. Items like the Robo-Visor Topper and Hexphase Boost will ensure that any older vehicle will also look like it belongs to the future.

The update brings an all-new colour picker to the garage as well. Players can select their car’s appearance and skin using the newly revamped Garage and Loadout UI. Car collisions are something the community has been requesting for a while and it looks like the developers have answered. In Private Matches, players can mess around with the experimental mutator, and based on feedback, Psyonix will decide on its addition.

Ranked Mode players can take a break from football and begin competing in volleyball once again as it makes its return. The goal is to make the ball hit the floor, do that, and its points galore. Players who manage to complete five online volleyball matches in a party will get tonnes of XP as well. Plus, ten victories in the regular game will grant the new Masamune Car! Finally, everyone will also receive Quick Chat Stickers based on their peak ranking during the last season.

Hop in your ride to the future by downloading Rocket League Sideswipe now for free.