Following one of the briefest soft-launches in recent memory, Rocket League Sideswipe is now available for iOS and Android worldwide. The mobile interpretation of Psyonix's vehicular soccer game initially released in Oceania earlier this month and has slowly arrived in other regions.

If you're unfamiliar with Rocket League Sideswipe, it's a side-on interpretation of the popular Rocket League. Rather than playing football on 3D pitches, you will take on your opponents in a 2D environment, although the rules are still the same — score more goals than your opponent before the time runs out. You can either play 1v1 or 2v2 matches, depending on whether you prefer to go solo or enlist the help of a pal.

It promises intuitive touch-screen controls that allow for the same intense action as the PC and console versions, but now they're specifically tailored for mobile. It's not just control adjustments the developer has made either. The matches themselves will only last for a mere two minutes, which makes Sideswipe ideal for playing in short bursts.

As with Rocket League, there is a strong focus on customisation in Sideswipe. There are hundreds of choices for cars, wheels, and decals, allowing you to make your ride feel unique. We can assume more will get added over time as well.

Much like its PC and console sibling, Rocket League Sideswipe will feature a Rocket Pass, which offers numerous unlocks that you can earn simply by competing in matches. Likewise, there are also Competitive Seasons where you will aim to climb as high as possible before it ends. You will then receive a Player Title based on your performance.

Rocket League Sideswipe is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.