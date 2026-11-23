Grow rare seeds and make money from your humble plot of land with these Throw a Seed codes!

If you're a fan of Roblox experiences where you populate your own plot of land with either animals, plants, or anime characters, I feel you. That's something right up my alley too - and in this case, Throw a Seed is as well.

To make things even easier, you can redeem these Throw a Seed codes that grant you increased luck, some extra money, and even several Lucky Throws - you shouldn't sleep on them!

Let's take a look.

Active Throw a Seed codes

HARVEST - 5x Luck 30 min, 5 Lucky Throws (10x Luck)

- 5x Luck 30 min, 5 Lucky Throws (10x Luck) BIGTOM - 2x Money 30 min, 3 Lucky Throws (10x Luck)

- 2x Money 30 min, 3 Lucky Throws (10x Luck) TIKTOK - 5x Luck 5 min, Lucky Throw (10x Luck)

- 5x Luck 5 min, Lucky Throw (10x Luck) ALLAGES - $1M, 5x Luck 30 min, 5 Lucky Throws (10x Luck)

- $1M, 5x Luck 30 min, 5 Lucky Throws (10x Luck) UPDATE - 5x Luck 15 min, 3 Lucky Throws (10x Luck)

- 5x Luck 15 min, 3 Lucky Throws (10x Luck) 1KFAVORITES - 2x Money 30 min, 5 Lucky Throws (10x Luck)

- 2x Money 30 min, 5 Lucky Throws (10x Luck) CANDY - 2x XP 15 min, Lucky Throw (10x Luck)

- 2x XP 15 min, Lucky Throw (10x Luck) HYPE - 2x Money 10 min, Lucky Throw (10x Luck)

- 2x Money 10 min, Lucky Throw (10x Luck) RELEASE - $5K, 2x Luck 15 min

Expired

There are no expired codes yet.

How to redeem codes in Throw a Seed

Step 1 : Open Settings, located in the top-left corner of the screen.

: Open located in the top-left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Scroll all the way down until you see the Codes section.

: until you see the section. Step 3 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 4: Press the Redeem button.

Follow the steps below if you want to learn all about the redemption process:

Codes not working?

How to get new codes?

About Throw a Seed

The codes automatically get capitalised, so you can type them in however you want. It's all about typing them correctly, so if it doesn't appear to be working, make sure to double-check that. Also, if they suddenly stop working, chances are they've expired (in which case, we'll move them to the Expired section).New ones are released regularly, and the devs seem to be quite generous with them. If you're not too keen on scouring the whole internet for new codes, you can simply save this page and revisit it regularly. We add any new ones we find!Throw a Seed is a fun experience, similar to many others I have played in the past (for example, Steal an Egg ). The goal is to get some rare seeds and grow them in your little plot of land to grant you increased money gain over time.

You can train by doing pull-ups, which increases your level (slowly), and then spend your income on levelling up your bar. It's an easy way to pass the time while you don't have any seeds to throw, and get some extra EXP in the process.

If you're on the hunt for more freebies, we've also got some Steal a Balut codes and Net a Fish codes you can check out while you're here!