Let our Stand Out codes help you make the most of this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure-inspired, well, adventure!

It's hard to understand the whole concept of "Stands" if you've never watched JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. To truly enjoy Stand Out (which is pretty good, admittedly), you should know a little bit about the manga/anime beforehand.

Once you've done your homework, you can redeem these Stand Out codes and get your hands on some free Arrows, which have a chance to give you some of the rarest Stands in the game. Oh, and you will also get Dalas, which are going to come in handy.

Let's have a look at the codes.

Active Stand Out codes

CRAZYDIAMOND - 1 Opal Roka (D Rank), 20 Steel, 2000 Dalas

- 1 Opal Roka (D Rank), 20 Steel, 2000 Dalas SORRY4SHUTDOWN - 2 Mysterious Arrows, 500 Dalas

- 2 Mysterious Arrows, 500 Dalas 200KLIKESMASSIVE - 1 Mysterious Arrow, 1 Bizarre Arrow, 1 Lucky Arrow, 1 Arrow Part

- 1 Mysterious Arrow, 1 Bizarre Arrow, 1 Lucky Arrow, 1 Arrow Part 100KLIKESHUGE - 3 Mysterious Arrows, 1 Lucky Arrow, 3 Arrow Parts, 333 Dalas

- 3 Mysterious Arrows, 1 Lucky Arrow, 3 Arrow Parts, 333 Dalas HUGE100K - 1 Bizarre Arrow

- 1 Bizarre Arrow RELEASE - 3 Mysterious Arrows

Expired

PLAYTEST

50KLIKES

THANKYOUHUGERELEASETHANKS

How to redeem the Stand Out codes

Step 1 : Join the Studio Umbra: Europa group .

: Join the . Step 2 : Open your phone (or press J on a keyboard).

: Open your (or press J on a keyboard). Step 3 : Go to Gifts .

: Go to . Step 4 : Type in your code in the text box.

: Type in your in the text box. Step 5 : Press Redeem .

: Press . Step 6: Hit Claim under the textbox for each gift you've claimed.

To redeem your codes, you have to follow the steps below. Don't worry if you don't see the phone yet; I've explained below how you can unlock it!

How to unlock the phone in Stand Out?

How to get more codes?

About Stand Out

If you are just getting started, you won't have access to the phone yet. You have to complete the tutorial up to the point where you get the Diamond quest from Meryl Mei Qi. After this quest, you will gain access to the phone.The devs release new codes whenever Stand Out reaches new milestones - which you can see with the addition of the 50KLIKES and 200KLIKESMASSIVE codes (and others). So, all we can do is play more, and we'll get more codes. It really is as simple as that.If you are someone who absolutely loves JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, this Roblox experience brings all that into a neat RPG. You have the Stands (of course), but you also have the PvP that is absolutely dominated by a few of those Stands.

You can try mastering one, or simply try them all (if you have enough Arrows, that is) and see what fits. As a new player, it's best to save your Arrows until you know which Stand you want to master, or at least until you have enough experience with the game.

Other than the obvious, in Stand Out you get quests that you can work on in your spare time (if you're not into PvP that much), and you can also explore the entire map. Trust me, there's plenty of walking to do!

Before you head out, though, why not take a peek at our MAHANAKHON Racing codes and Throw a Seed codes too for even more free stuff?