All Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot, and how to unlock them

The compelling loop of earning and stealing brainrots is front and centre here, which is why you ought to know about all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot!

By Cristina Mesesan
|
Steal a Brainrot is basically all about, as it says on the tin, stealing brainrots on Roblox. You then earn more money to grab even more brainrots, and the cycle begins anew.

Secret Brainrots are an entire rarity of Brainrots that is probably also the most fun to try and get. It's not for the faint of heart, though, since it can get REALLY expensive - especially if you plan on acquiring some of them by any means necessary. 

Of course, "by any means necessary" in this case refers to a credit card and a ton of Robux. 

But don't worry, I'm here to give you a few more ideas on all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot, along with their stats and how to unlock them. Pretty useful, right?

getting secret brainrots from the shop with robux

How to get all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

There are a few more ways to get Secret ones, which include:

  • Get one from the conveyor belt
  • Steal a Secret Brainrot from other players when you get a chance
  • Check with the crafting machine
  • Buy from the Shop (using Robux)

brainrot farm

What's the fastest way to get your hands on them?

In my opinion, the fastest way is by using Robux. It will cost you 2,399 Robux for one Secret Brainrot Block, but it's definitely worth it if you think you can keep it safe. 

I would recommend, if you're feeling sneaky, to look around different servers too. You can try to steal one from another player, but most players who have Secret Brainrots in their base tend to stay active and keep their eyes peeled for others who might try to steal it.

Oh, and if you're a fan of brainrots, why not have a look at our list of Brainrot Evolution codes too?

List of all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Name Value $/s
La Vacca Saturno Saturnita 300K 50M
Bisonte Giuppitere 300K 75M
Karkerkar Kurkur 300K 100M
Los Matteos 300K 100M
Trenostruzzo Turbo 4000 310K 100M
Jackorilla 315K 80M
Sammyni Spyderini 325K 75M
Dul Dul Dul 375K 150M
Blackhole Goat 400K 75M
Chachechi 400K 85M
Agarrini la Palini 425K 80M
Los Spyderinis 425K 125M
Fragola La La La 450K 125M
Extinct Tralalero 450K 125M
La Cucaracha 475K 110M
Los Tralaleritos 500K 100M
Los Tortus 500K 100M
Zombie Tralala 500K 100M
Vulturino Skeletono 500K 110M
Boatito Auratito 525K 115M
Guerriro Digitale 550K 120M
Yess my examine 575K 130M
La Karkerkar Combinasion 600K 160M
Extinct Matteo 625K 140M
Las Tralaleritas 650K 150M
Pumpkini Spyderini 650K 165M
Job Job Job Sahur 700K 175M
Frankentteo 700K 175M
Karker Sahur 725K 185M
Las Vaquitas Saturnitas 750K 200M
Los Karkeritos 750K 200M
La Vacca Jacko Linterino 850K 225M
Trickolino 900K 235M
Trickolino 999.9K 240M
Graipuss Medussi 1M 250M
Perrito Burrito 1M 250M
1x1x1x1 1.1M 255.5M
Los Cucarachas 1.2M 300M
Cuadramat and Pakrahmatmamat 1.4M 400M
Noo My Hotspot 1.5M 500M
Los Jobcitos 1.5M 500M
Tung Tung Tung Sahur 1.5M 500M
Noo my examine 1.7M 525M
La Sahur Combinasion 2M 550M
Telemorte 2M 550M
To To To Sahur 2.2M 575M
Pirulitoita Bicicleteira 2.5M 600M
Horegini Boom 2.7M 650M
Quesadilla Crocodila 3M 700M
Pot Pumpkin 3M 700M
Chicleteira Bicicleteira 3.5M 750M
Quesadillo Vampiro 3.5M 750M
Chicleteirina Bicicleteirina 4M 850M
Burrito Bandito 4M 850M
Los Quesadillas 4.5M 875M
Noo my Candy 5M 900M
Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos 5.5M 1B
Rang Ring Bus 6M 1.1B
Guest 666 6.6M 1.1B
Los Chicleteiras 7M 1.2B
67 7.5M 1.2B
Los Burritos 8.5M 1.4B
La Grande Combinasion 10M 1B
Mariachi Corazoni 12.5M 1.7B
Swag Soda 13M 1.8B
Los Combinasionas 15M 2B
Nuclearo Dinossauro 15M 2.5B
Fishino Clownino 15.5M 2.1B
Tacorita Bicicleta 16.5M 2.2B
Las Sis 17.5M 2.5B
Los Planitos 18.5M 2.7B
Los Hotspotsitos 20M 3B
Los Spooky Combinasionas 20M 3B
Money Money Puggy 21M 2.6B
Los Mobilis 22M 2.7B
Celularcini Viciosini 22.5M 2.7B
Los 67 22.5M 2.7B
La Extinct Grande 23.5M 3.2B
Los Bros 24M 2.6B
La Spooky Grande 24.5M 2.9B
Chillin Chili 25M 2.5B
Chipso and Queso 25M 2.5B
Mieteteira Bicicleteira 26M 2.7B
Gobblino Uniciclino 27.5M 2.8B
Tralaledon 27.5M 3B
Los Puggies 30M 3B
W or L 30M 3B
Los Primos 31M 3.7B
Eviledon 31.5M 3.8B
Los Tacoritas 32M 4B
Tang Tang Keletang 33.5M 4.5B
Ketupat Kepat 35M 5B
La Taco Combinasion 35M 5B
Tictac Sahur 37.5M 6B
La Supreme Combinasion 40M 7B
Orcaledon 40M 7B
Ketchuru and Masturu 42.5M 7.5B
Lavadorito Spinito 45M 30B
Garama and Madundung 50M 10B
Los Spaghettis 70M 20B
Spooky and Pumpky 80M 25B
La Casa Boo 100M 40B
Fragrama and Chocrama 100M 40B
Burguro And Fryuro 150M 75B
Cooki and Milki 155M 100B
Capitano Moby 160M 125B
Headless Horseman 175M 150B
Dragon Cannelloni 200M 200B
Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini 125M 350K
Pot Hotspot 600M 2.5M
Esok Sekolah 3.5B 30M
Spaghetti Tualetti 15B 60M

