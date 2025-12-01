All Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot, and how to unlock them
The compelling loop of earning and stealing brainrots is front and centre here, which is why you ought to know about all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot!
Steal a Brainrot is basically all about, as it says on the tin, stealing brainrots on Roblox. You then earn more money to grab even more brainrots, and the cycle begins anew.
Secret Brainrots are an entire rarity of Brainrots that is probably also the most fun to try and get. It's not for the faint of heart, though, since it can get REALLY expensive - especially if you plan on acquiring some of them by any means necessary.
Of course, "by any means necessary" in this case refers to a credit card and a ton of Robux.
But don't worry, I'm here to give you a few more ideas on all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot, along with their stats and how to unlock them. Pretty useful, right?
How to get all Secret Brainrots in Steal a BrainrotThere are a few more ways to get Secret ones, which include:
- Get one from the conveyor belt
- Steal a Secret Brainrot from other players when you get a chance
- Check with the crafting machine
- Buy from the Shop (using Robux)
What's the fastest way to get your hands on them?In my opinion, the fastest way is by using Robux. It will cost you 2,399 Robux for one Secret Brainrot Block, but it's definitely worth it if you think you can keep it safe.
I would recommend, if you're feeling sneaky, to look around different servers too. You can try to steal one from another player, but most players who have Secret Brainrots in their base tend to stay active and keep their eyes peeled for others who might try to steal it.
List of all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot
|Name
|Value
|$/s
|La Vacca Saturno Saturnita
|300K
|50M
|Bisonte Giuppitere
|300K
|75M
|Karkerkar Kurkur
|300K
|100M
|Los Matteos
|300K
|100M
|Trenostruzzo Turbo 4000
|310K
|100M
|Jackorilla
|315K
|80M
|Sammyni Spyderini
|325K
|75M
|Dul Dul Dul
|375K
|150M
|Blackhole Goat
|400K
|75M
|Chachechi
|400K
|85M
|Agarrini la Palini
|425K
|80M
|Los Spyderinis
|425K
|125M
|Fragola La La La
|450K
|125M
|Extinct Tralalero
|450K
|125M
|La Cucaracha
|475K
|110M
|Los Tralaleritos
|500K
|100M
|Los Tortus
|500K
|100M
|Zombie Tralala
|500K
|100M
|Vulturino Skeletono
|500K
|110M
|Boatito Auratito
|525K
|115M
|Guerriro Digitale
|550K
|120M
|Yess my examine
|575K
|130M
|La Karkerkar Combinasion
|600K
|160M
|Extinct Matteo
|625K
|140M
|Las Tralaleritas
|650K
|150M
|Pumpkini Spyderini
|650K
|165M
|Job Job Job Sahur
|700K
|175M
|Frankentteo
|700K
|175M
|Karker Sahur
|725K
|185M
|Las Vaquitas Saturnitas
|750K
|200M
|Los Karkeritos
|750K
|200M
|La Vacca Jacko Linterino
|850K
|225M
|Trickolino
|900K
|235M
|Trickolino
|999.9K
|240M
|Graipuss Medussi
|1M
|250M
|Perrito Burrito
|1M
|250M
|1x1x1x1
|1.1M
|255.5M
|Los Cucarachas
|1.2M
|300M
|Cuadramat and Pakrahmatmamat
|1.4M
|400M
|Noo My Hotspot
|1.5M
|500M
|Los Jobcitos
|1.5M
|500M
|Tung Tung Tung Sahur
|1.5M
|500M
|Noo my examine
|1.7M
|525M
|La Sahur Combinasion
|2M
|550M
|Telemorte
|2M
|550M
|To To To Sahur
|2.2M
|575M
|Pirulitoita Bicicleteira
|2.5M
|600M
|Horegini Boom
|2.7M
|650M
|Quesadilla Crocodila
|3M
|700M
|Pot Pumpkin
|3M
|700M
|Chicleteira Bicicleteira
|3.5M
|750M
|Quesadillo Vampiro
|3.5M
|750M
|Chicleteirina Bicicleteirina
|4M
|850M
|Burrito Bandito
|4M
|850M
|Los Quesadillas
|4.5M
|875M
|Noo my Candy
|5M
|900M
|Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos
|5.5M
|1B
|Rang Ring Bus
|6M
|1.1B
|Guest 666
|6.6M
|1.1B
|Los Chicleteiras
|7M
|1.2B
|67
|7.5M
|1.2B
|Los Burritos
|8.5M
|1.4B
|La Grande Combinasion
|10M
|1B
|Mariachi Corazoni
|12.5M
|1.7B
|Swag Soda
|13M
|1.8B
|Los Combinasionas
|15M
|2B
|Nuclearo Dinossauro
|15M
|2.5B
|Fishino Clownino
|15.5M
|2.1B
|Tacorita Bicicleta
|16.5M
|2.2B
|Las Sis
|17.5M
|2.5B
|Los Planitos
|18.5M
|2.7B
|Los Hotspotsitos
|20M
|3B
|Los Spooky Combinasionas
|20M
|3B
|Money Money Puggy
|21M
|2.6B
|Los Mobilis
|22M
|2.7B
|Celularcini Viciosini
|22.5M
|2.7B
|Los 67
|22.5M
|2.7B
|La Extinct Grande
|23.5M
|3.2B
|Los Bros
|24M
|2.6B
|La Spooky Grande
|24.5M
|2.9B
|Chillin Chili
|25M
|2.5B
|Chipso and Queso
|25M
|2.5B
|Mieteteira Bicicleteira
|26M
|2.7B
|Gobblino Uniciclino
|27.5M
|2.8B
|Tralaledon
|27.5M
|3B
|Los Puggies
|30M
|3B
|W or L
|30M
|3B
|Los Primos
|31M
|3.7B
|Eviledon
|31.5M
|3.8B
|Los Tacoritas
|32M
|4B
|Tang Tang Keletang
|33.5M
|4.5B
|Ketupat Kepat
|35M
|5B
|La Taco Combinasion
|35M
|5B
|Tictac Sahur
|37.5M
|6B
|La Supreme Combinasion
|40M
|7B
|Orcaledon
|40M
|7B
|Ketchuru and Masturu
|42.5M
|7.5B
|Lavadorito Spinito
|45M
|30B
|Garama and Madundung
|50M
|10B
|Los Spaghettis
|70M
|20B
|Spooky and Pumpky
|80M
|25B
|La Casa Boo
|100M
|40B
|Fragrama and Chocrama
|100M
|40B
|Burguro And Fryuro
|150M
|75B
|Cooki and Milki
|155M
|100B
|Capitano Moby
|160M
|125B
|Headless Horseman
|175M
|150B
|Dragon Cannelloni
|200M
|200B
|Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini
|125M
|350K
|Pot Hotspot
|600M
|2.5M
|Esok Sekolah
|3.5B
|30M
|Spaghetti Tualetti
|15B
|60M
