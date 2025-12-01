All Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot, and how to unlock them

The compelling loop of earning and stealing brainrots is front and centre here, which is why you ought to know about all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot!

Steal a Brainrot is basically all about, as it says on the tin, stealing brainrots on Roblox. You then earn more money to grab even more brainrots, and the cycle begins anew.

Secret Brainrots are an entire rarity of Brainrots that is probably also the most fun to try and get. It's not for the faint of heart, though, since it can get REALLY expensive - especially if you plan on acquiring some of them by any means necessary.

Of course, "by any means necessary" in this case refers to a credit card and a ton of Robux.

But don't worry, I'm here to give you a few more ideas on all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot, along with their stats and how to unlock them. Pretty useful, right?

How to get all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Get one from the conveyor belt

Steal a Secret Brainrot from other players when you get a chance

Check with the crafting machine

Buy from the Shop (using Robux)

There are a few more ways to get Secret ones, which include:

What's the fastest way to get your hands on them?

In my opinion, the fastest way is by using Robux. It will cost you 2,399 Robux for one Secret Brainrot Block, but it's definitely worth it if you think you can keep it safe.

I would recommend, if you're feeling sneaky, to look around different servers too. You can try to steal one from another player, but most players who have Secret Brainrots in their base tend to stay active and keep their eyes peeled for others who might try to steal it.

List of all Secret Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot