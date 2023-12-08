2K rebrands mobile strategy game as Civilization: Eras & Allies

The game's development will not affect Civilization 7's release date

2K is officially rebranding the mobile strategy game Conquests and Alliances. It has been in soft launch in select regions for several months and will now be part of the Civilization franchise and is being renamed Civilization: Eras & Allies.

Civilization: Eras & Allies is a free-to-play 4X social strategy game for mobile. Currently, the game is listed on Google Play under its previous title. In typical RTS fashion, Civilization: Eras & Allies lets players forge alliances and battle enemy kingdoms. According to the game's description, players can take on the role of multiple famous leaders throughout history, including Sun Tsu, Joan of Arc and Julius Ceaser. Users can lead peaceful kingdoms or wage war and conquer others. The game also features cross-era battles, enabling Sun Tsu to battle Julius Ceaser.

“As part of our continued efforts to explore and expand into new audiences, Civilization: Eras & Allies is in soft launch in limited territories. Civilization: Eras & Allies is a new standalone free-to-play mobile 4X social strategy game, featuring exciting new gameplay mechanics designed with the mobile social strategy gamer in mind,” a spokesperson for 2K Games told IGN.

Civilization: Eras & Allies is being developed by a third-party developer, so the game's production will not affect the release of Civilization 7, which Firaxis announced earlier this year, which is sure to please fans.

“As we announced earlier this year, Firaxis Games is in active development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise,” 2K said in an official statement. “We are working with an external partner specializing in mobile social strategy games to develop Civilization: Eras & Allies.”

The name change does not signify a looming full release. 2K plans to continue the soft launch phase and has yet to announce when more regions will be able to access the game.