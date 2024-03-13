Godzilla x Kong Obby brings an immersive trailer experience to Roblox

Parkour your way through an obstacle course in an 'immersive trailer' for Godzilla x Kong

The new experience is available right now courtesy of Warner Bros, Legendary Pictures and The Gang

You can even unlock exclusive digital swag through playing

Ever wanted to jump into a movie trailer? No? Well too bad! Because Godzilla x Kong Obby is a huge new, sponsored Roblox experience that's doing just that. Built in collaboration between Warner Bros, Legendary Pictures and developer studio The Gang, this new experience boasts of taking immersive trailers to the next level.

In the Godzilla x Kong Obby experience, you'll be able to watch the teaser for the latest crossover blockbuster featuring everyone's favourite giant lizard and ape. But, there's a twist, as during the trailer you'll be ripped from watching a simple 2D trailer and into a full-fledged obstacle course inspired by the film. As a reward for parkouring through the level, you'll get exclusive digital items promoting the film as a result.

Sure, this is a pretty cheesy thing, and yes the actual experience is a pretty basic obstacle course, but it's still quite an interesting way to promote a film. Roblox is, of course, hugely popular - you already know that - and by giving people not only a chance to play through a brief experience inspired by the film but also to get some digital swag, it makes for a pretty effective way to promote a movie through a game platform. Sort of reminds me of the old days of flash games and how you used to have TVs and movies with whole sites devoted to that sort of interactive marketing.

You can experience Godzilla x Kong Obby right now, on Roblox.

And if none of this appeals to you? Why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see if there are any hidden gems or major titles that might've flown under your radar? Or if you've got an active subscription you can always see what our top 10 titles on Netflix Games are instead.