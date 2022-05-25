Road to Valor: Empires lets players build armies containing heroes from various mythologies and battle against each other

Road of Valor: Empires, the sequel to Road of Valor: World War II has officially opened pre-registration on iOS and Android. It is being developed by Dreamotion, a subsidiary of Krafton, which is best known for PUBG Battlegrounds and New State. Road of Valor: Empires, like its predecessor, will be a real-time PvP strategy game where players fight in wars.

Road to Valor: World War II launched over three years ago in 2019, garnering over three million downloads since then. With the new iteration, players will be able to become powerful field generals, commanding deadly armies they have created themselves. These armies won’t just consist of regular soldiers though, they are specialized forces that will include units from distinctive civilizations and myths alongside mystical beings called guardians, who form hero units.

Road of Valor: Empires’ gameplay will be very immersive with nine guardians to choose from with over 60 different unit formations, each of which will consist of one guardian and eight troops. All of these different combinations can be accessed from the strategy deck. There are numerous factions to choose from and players can recruit legendary characters like the Greek Goddess of War – Athena, the King of Asgard – Odin, Greek mythology’s resident Gorgon – Medusa, and a lot more. The goal is to outplay the opponent and ascend onto the throne.

With its realistic graphics and features that will allow large armies to charge in at once and engage in riveting combat, Road of Valor: Empires will build on the original game, refining gameplay experiences while still maintaining some resemblance. The new civilizations and factions will be an added touch to the game. If you’re interested in going into an all-out war against others people, you can pre-register Road of Valor: Empires on the App Store and Google Play.