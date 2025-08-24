King Arthur: Legends Rise codes (August 2025)

- checked for codes

Do you want some free Gold and Summon Tickets? I'm sure you do - that's exactly why, in today's guide, we have listed the latest King Arthur Legends Rise codes. By redeeming these codes, you can also get Summon Tickets and lots of other free in-game items. So, it's worth doing!

To take a quick look at the game, you create a team with well-known historical characters that are visually impressive, and adventure into a mystical world, fighting evil and uncovering the story. It has amazing animations and high-quality graphics, and the gameplay is somewhat similar to AFK Journey, but with more realistic visuals. Honestly, it's stunning.

But you're here to claim some codes, not to hear me praise the game - so let's do that, shall we?

Active King Arthur Legends Rise codes

Expired

Stamina100 - 1x 100 Stamina Chest

- 1x 100 Stamina Chest LegendsRiseDownload - 100x Free Crystals

- 100x Free Crystals KingArthurPC - 3x Normal Summon Tickets

- 3x Normal Summon Tickets JoinKingArthur - 5x Special Summon Tickets, 100k Gold

There are no current active King Arthur Legends Rise codes

How to redeem codes in King Arthur Legends Rise

Step 1 : Tap on your profile picture (top left corner of the screen).

: Tap on your (top left corner of the screen). Step 2 : Open the Account/Terms tab.

: Open the tab. Step 3: Select the Enter Coupon option (right side).

Step 4: Type in your code, and then hit the Use button.

To redeem all the codes, just follow these steps:

The codes are not case-sensitive, so you may type them in however you like. They do have an expiration date, though, so remember to claim them before they're no longer valid.

How to get more codes?

The developers usually release new codes on King Arthur Legends Rise's official social media accounts (like X and Facebook ), but if you don't want to spend your time looking for codes every day, just save this page and check it regularly. We add the new codes as soon as we find them, including exclusive codes!

