Rise of Kingdoms adds Ancient Egypt to its roster of kingdoms, along with three new leaders

Lilith Games has announced an exciting new update for Rise of Kingdoms, the studio's popular strategy game on mobile. In the latest update, players can now experience Ancient Egypt in a new way as three new leaders join the fray.

In particular, Rise of Kingdoms is welcoming Cleopatra, Imhotep, and the great “Warrior King” Pharoah Thutmose III in the latest update to the MMOSLG. Players can also expect a new storyline titled "Egypt Must Rise!" to boot.

The game features 13 historically accurate nations to tinker around with, and this time, Ancient Egypt will take players on a journey across 30 centuries of rich history and unmatched opulence.

The latest update adds a new kingdom for players to unleash their inner tactics on in addition to Rome, Britain, Spain, Germany, France, China, Japan, Korea, Arabia, Ottoman, Byzantium and Viking. Players will be able to lead epic expeditions across borders, as well as wage wars to make their own kingdoms prosper beyond imaginable riches.

If you're keen on joining in on all the festivities of the latest update, you can download Rise of Kingdoms on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments. If you're not familiar with the title, you can take a quick peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, gameplay and mechanics.

