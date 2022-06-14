Rise of Cultures hosts Mongol Event, introducing a bunch of new challenges and rewards alongside Genghis Khan himself

Rise of Cultures, the freshly released historical-based strategy base builder by InnoGames, has announced the newest addition to its roster of prominent figures from ancient history: Genghis Khan himself. Genghis comes alongside the Mongol event being hosted from now until July 3rd.

As for what this event will involve, players can expect to be completing goals handed to them by the Khan himself, through which they will earn the event-specific currency Huizi. This will provide you the funds to progress Khan’s envoys as they travel from one yurt to another, and the amount of Huizi invested will determine how far they progress. As they do, they’ll give you thanks in the form of various in-game rewards like resources and rare items.

The biggest incentive of the event is the new structure that will be available to those that fully finish out all 30 steps of the event. You’ll get this structure by getting The Yurt of the Khan Evolution Token. This nomadic building is a consistently-upgrading structure that grants all of your workers a random amount of Research Points. You can improve it up to level 40, each offering a new design for the building as well.

And of course, as you progress, you’ll unlock Genghis Khan himself as a commander. He’ll be capable of spawning in a new special unit; the Kheshig Riders. These cavalry-mounted units are specialized archers and take up the role of a very significantly strong ranged unit.

This means there’s plenty of chances to get some really worthwhile rewards, so now’s as good a time as any to get involved with Rise of Cultures. To do so, you can download it for free on the App Store and Google Play.