RF Online Next launches its first 500-person siege, with marketplace taxes up for grabs

Death and taxes, in space

Albern Fortress siege pits up to 500 fighters against each other

New Vera server opens on October 23rd

Halloween dungeon brings costumes

The prize for winning RF Online Next’s first siege includes a pot of marketplace tax, which is a very medieval way to run a sci-fi MMORPG. Netmarble’s latest update is now live, with the Albern Fortress siege as its centrepiece and a new server, Vera, opening tomorrow.

Albern Fortress is the first Outer Planet siege, and its opening battle takes place on October 31st. Up to ten guilds and 500 people fight at once, and whoever holds the Control Bridge for 20 minutes wins.

On top of the tax, that gets you exclusive titles and costumes plus access to a Siege Shop. Attacking guilds can skim some of that pot mid-fight, too, by being first to break the gates and a few other key objects, so the money starts moving before anyone’s won.

But it’s not going to be as easy as it sounds. The defending spot goes to the last siege’s winner, with NPCs holding it if nobody has yet. Of the nine attacking places, six go to Mining War winners and three to an auction, and both routes cost Alberium Ingots, refined from ore gathered in Albern Crater and Albern Warzone.

Vera opens on October 23rd, with growth events running until November 11th. A seven-day mission event, Novus World Conquest!, hands out a summon ticket for an Epic Biosuit, while Indefatigable Mercenary and Sacred Weapon Enhancement Support give out ranking rewards, resources and up to 500 Summon Tickets.

Furthermore, Mining War itself gets restructured on October 24th into single-server skirmishes that feed into bigger national battles, and the marketplace is being split into World and Regional versions at the same time.

Chapter 11.5 is out today as an interlude that closes off the Asu Continent and points towards Lavaron. Finally, a Halloween dungeon, Jack-o’-Lantern’s Banquet Hall, opens on October 28th across eight stages, with event currency for the Infernal Nightmare costume and a Black Cat Rover.

Be sure to redeem these RF Online Next codes for a bunch of freebies!