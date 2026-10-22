DanMachi: Frontier Zero announced for mobile with an original story by Fujino Omori

Bell Cranel is heading back to Orario

New story written with series author Fujino Omori

Launch planned for iOS, Android and PC

Worldwide release scheduled for 2027

The last time I wrote about a DanMachi game on phones, it was to tell you it was closing. Battle Chronicle shut down in September 2025, and a little over a year later, Enish has announced Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Frontier Zero for iOS, Android and PC.

That title is a mouthful, so the fanbase shortens the series to DanMachi, and the official X account goes by DanZero. I’ll stick with DanMachi: Frontier Zero from here. Still long, but it fits on one line.

It’s a brand new entry with a main story that doesn’t appear in the light novels or the anime, written in cooperation with series author Fujino Omori. That’s about all enish has shared so far. No genre, no characters, nothing on how it plays. News is due to come through that X account in the run-up to launch.

If you haven’t watched it, DanMachi follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer working his way down the enormous dungeon beneath the city of Orario with the goddess Hestia backing him. The light novels have sold more than 20 million copies, and a sixth anime season was announced back in February.

Battle Chronicle, from Aiming, was built around reliving the anime’s story and its big fights in 3D. That’s the safe choice for a licensed game, and it still only lasted a little over two years. A DanMachi fan already knows how Bell’s arc goes, so a retelling on a phone is just a fancier rewatch, and an original Omori story is the one thing they can’t get anywhere else.

DanMachi: Frontier Zero is due out worldwide in 2027, with releases planned for Japan and overseas.

Our list of the best soft launch games on mobile is full of things you can try well before then.