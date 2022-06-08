Revived Witch's latest update introduces the Secret Stroll event featuring new packs, dolls, and rewards

Revived Witch, Yostar’s pixel-art mobile RPG, has just launched a new event called Secret Stroll, to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival. The commemorations will raise the spirits of everyone by providing players with a tonne of rewards, numerous festival packs, a Witch Calendar sign-in event, and two new UR dolls. The event is currently open for everyone and will continue to run until June 21st.

Throughout the Secret Stroll event on Revived Witch, players will be tasked with completing levels in the Dreamworld for which they will receive Lucky Cooper Coins, which can be traded in for Secret Wishes. This month’s login event, Witch Calendar, will continue after Secret Stroll is over until July 1st. Players can expect to get free goodies like Basic Runestone, Soul, Purifying Water, Average Skill Pact, Stamina Flask, Furniture Coin, and more in this sign-in event.

Elsewhere, the Dragon Boat Festival celebrations also bring two new UR dolls to Revived Witch. The first is an elven girl called Ninsar, who wishes to soar like a bird as she has never seen the outside world. Her skills involve shielding allies, providing them with various buffs, and summoning veins to deal damage and restraining enemies while giving them debuffs. Echo-Princess Amanami on the other hand is a princess who is immensely loved by her subjects. She is a healer and can grant shields to her friends, while also restoring their health or damaging enemies.

To top it all off, Secret Stroll gives the shop a new update too as it features the Grass Dumpling, Hand-made Dessert, and Secret Shop Pack. The Dragon Boat Festival Pack will be available as well, in different versions ranging from Basic to Deluxe.

Ready to expand your roster of pixel-art heroines? Then, download Revived Witch for free on the App Store and Google Play.