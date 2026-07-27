Reigns: Beyond challenges your inner interstellar rockstar by leaving Apple Arcade and opening mobile pre-registration

Choices, choices

Previously on Apple Arcade, it's now returned to storefronts

Choose wisely or ruin your rockstar run

Now in pre-registration

It's interesting how a lot of games that were previously exclusive to subscription services are now coming out of the woodwork, so to speak, and it's always a good day for us players. The most recent one I covered was Poinpy - previously on Netflix - which has now returned to the app stores as entirely free to play, and today, it seems Reigns: Beyond is also making a comeback after its previous stint on Apple Arcade.

Now in pre-registration, the roguelike strategy card-flipping political sim (sorry, I know that's wild, but the genre is just incredibly hard to pin down) is seemingly launching on August 12th according to the App Store. It'll set you back by $4.99 a pop, but honestly, with the surprising amount of tactical depth it offers, that's not at all a bad price to pay.

If you're not familiar with the Reigns franchise, it follows a similar format across all its games - you essentially need to swipe left or right to make a choice with each randomised situation you're faced with, and you'll usually have to balance a number of elements to avoid an untimely death.

In Reigns: Beyond, you're an intergalactic indie rock band, and to make sure your career skyrockets to unimaginable heights, you need to manage ship resources and crew satisfaction to stay afloat across the vastness of space.

It's deceptively simple and incredibly enjoyable, I'm sure, if it's anything like my experience playing Reigns: The Witcher and Reigns: Three Kingdoms. And if you're curious, you'd best pre-register on iOS and Android to get first dibs as soon as it's out. Now's the best time, after all, to grab Reigns: Beyond, especially since you no longer need a subscription service to play it!

Or, if you're looking for more stories to tide you over, how about our list of the best narrative adventure games?