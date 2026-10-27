Reality Bay beginner's guide - Four essential tips for merging magnificence
| Reality Bay
Reality Bay can seem a little overwhelming at first, so we've made this beginner's guide to help ease you into it.
As someone who played their fair share of merge games, I just had to check how good Reality Bay is! Many people praised it for the story, for the collections, and for the ease of merging everything, but if you only just started playing, Reality Bay could seem a little bit overwhelming.
You will soon run out of spaces on your board and then run out of Energy, but to help you avoid all that, I created this Reality Bay guide. I've shared my personal tips on how you can pass more levels, because let's be honest - that's what keeps the story moving forward!
The most important aspect of a merge gameSince Reality Bay is a merge type of game, you will need to learn how to manage everything on your board. I've shared tips on how to not run out of Energy, but also tips on how you can organise your board in a way that always leaves you some empty spaces.
Reality Bay beginner's guideI made this guide for players who want to start adventuring into the world of Reality Bay - not the experts who are a card or two away from completing a collection (since those players already know a thing or two about the game). My goal was to help everyone understand what to focus on in the early stages, since those are the toughest.
So without further ado, let's dive right in.
Tip #1 - Manage your Energy
Energy is what you use to open the producers. Producers are the items you tap on to give you more items to merge, and some of them have a cooldown after tapping them a number of times. Those are the ones you should try to open whenever they are available, because chances are you'll need the items sooner or later.
You can refill some Energy for free every day, so it's best to do that whenever you run out. Just keep in mind the following: never close the game while you still have Energy!
Since the Energy refills over time, you want to use it all before closing the game for the day. That will ensure that when you come back, you won't have any unused idle time.
Tip #2 - Prioritise the producers that give you the quest items you need
Always focus on merging the items needed to complete the quests at the top of your screen. The quests give you Coins that you need for various upgrades, so make sure that you try to complete as many of them as possible.
You can also upgrade your producers, and whenever you do that, the chance of higher-level items increases. That's great for when you want to complete quests, because items will take up fewer board slots.
Tip #3 - Don't skip the events
Events are another great way to get your hands on additional goods, so whenever there are any events underway, you should go ahead and take part in them. They will also require Energy, so be careful how you spend it.
Some events are going to give you cards to complete your collection, so even if you can't get all the rewards, try to at least get the cards. Completing the card collections will be a massive boost to your Energy, and honestly, it's massive bragging rights in Reality Bay.
Tip #4 - Manage your board accordingly
I strongly recommend you organise your board ASAP. You should have your producers next to each other, on one side of the board, and then the higher-level items on the other. Use the empty spots to quickly merge items (next to each other) and keep doing that until you reach the highest level you can.
Not having unused items on your board is great, and it keeps it nice and tidy.
An aspect that is very easy to overlook is the empty spots. Basically, the more empty spots you have, the easier it will be to make more upgrades/merges. If your entire board is cluttered, you will only be able to open a producer a couple of times before your board runs out of spaces.
That can easily be avoided by focusing on quests to empty whatever slots you can, and then making the upgrades needed.