Reality Bay beginner's guide - Four essential tips for merging magnificence

Reality Bay can seem a little overwhelming at first, so we've made this beginner's guide to help ease you into it.

As someone who played their fair share of merge games, I just had to check how good Reality Bay is! Many people praised it for the story, for the collections, and for the ease of merging everything, but if you only just started playing, Reality Bay could seem a little bit overwhelming.

You will soon run out of spaces on your board and then run out of Energy, but to help you avoid all that, I created this Reality Bay guide. I've shared my personal tips on how you can pass more levels, because let's be honest - that's what keeps the story moving forward!

The most important aspect of a merge game

Reality Bay beginner's guide

Since Reality Bay is a merge type of game, you will need to learn how to manage everything on your board. I've shared tips on how to not run out of Energy, but also tips on how you can organise your board in a way that always leaves you some empty spaces.I made this guide for players who want to start adventuring into the world of Reality Bay - not the experts who are a card or two away from completing a collection (since those players already know a thing or two about the game). My goal was to help everyone understand what to focus on in the early stages, since those are the toughest.

So without further ado, let's dive right in.