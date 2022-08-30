Real Horse 3D has announced its early access phase, letting players ride and care for horses on iOS

Advenworks Ltd. has announced the early access launch of Real Horse 3D, the studio's equestrian-themed game on iOS. The title features a variety of horses players can ride as they leap through gorgeous sceneries and give their horses plenty of TLC.

In Real Horse 3D, players can expect to experience what it's like to go horseback riding via the game's first-person POV. Controls are a simple slide-to-move affair as players slide left or right to jump and control their horses.

The game also features special bonds players can develop as they brush, bathe and nurture their horses to keep them happy and healthy. They can give them lots of cuddles or feed them delectable treats like bananas, apples, carrots and more. They can also whisper to their horses to build stronger bonds, or ride with them to compete in races and jumping courses.

And for players who are feeling a little bit competitive, they can put their skills and their horses' performances to the test by racing against other players as well. The casual simulation game lets you tinker around with Cross Country, Steeplechase and Racing modes, plus lets you breed and upgrade horses to take advantage of different statistics. There are 7 breeds and 48 different coats currently available with over 300 variations to mix and match.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Real Horse 3D on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can join the community of followers over on the official Kickstarter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

