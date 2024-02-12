Solo dev’s memory improving game Re.Call has launched on the App Store

Train your brain with this new memory game.

Re.Call has launched on the App Store.

The game aims to help you improve your memory.

You'll collect information that you'll need to recall at the end of the level.

Solo game developer Adam Buczek has recently released his new memory improvement puzzle game, Re.Call. Re.Call uses the science behind the mystical number seven to improve your memory as you play. Considered a special number in various cultures around the world, seven is recurrent in mythology and day-to-day life.

Is your lucky number seven? According to statistics, it is chosen as a lucky number more than any other number. Additionally, it is believed that, on average, we can contain seven bits of new information in our short-term memories at a time. Re.Call aims to challenge this theory.

Re.Call features seven pyramids that contain a total of 210 memory challenges for you to complete. You’ll start out needing to remember only a few chunks of information but will need to retain more as you progress through the game.

Published by HellYeah!, Re.Call features trippy 3D graphics. From snow-white environments to crossing platforms in the sky, you’ll explore various landscapes as you explore the seven pyramids and collect information. However, in order to escape each level, you’ll need to recall the information you found throughout it.

Don't worry; you will not need to remember historical facts. Instead, you'll need to remember what colours or symbols you encountered throughout the level. If you don’t correctly input the information you collected, the memory will break, and you'll need to start the level again.

Re.Call is all about memory. At the beginning of each level, you tap the screen, and your character will begin running across platforms. Your character will pick up pieces of information every so often, and you'll need to tap the screen again each time they do to set them back in motion. The game also features a fittingly haunting yet simplistic soundtrack.

Re.Call is available on the App Store for $4.99. For more information, visit HellYeah!'s website. The publisher has released six other games on the App Store, including Piggy Unchained: Rescue Game and Snatch Match.