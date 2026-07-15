Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble opens pre-registration for a multiplayer take on the iconic duo

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble has opened pre-reg for iOS and Android

Play as famous characters from the hit series in a multiplayer arena shooter

Use iconic weaponry and try a suite of different game modes!

Back in the day, whenever I visited my friend's house, one of the games that really made me regret having an Xbox was Ratchet & Clank, a fast, stylish shooter-slash-platformer with plenty of charm. Since then, the franchise has been in the doldrums a bit, but it could be making a comeback on mobile very soon.

That's because Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, the upcoming mobile spinoff, has finally opened pre-registration on iOS and Android! First announced all the way back in November, it may not be the new single-player entry that fans have been hoping for, but it's interesting nonetheless.

Let's get ready to ruuumble!

Ranger Rumble sees Captain Qwark looking to recruit a new generation of Galactic Rangers, naturally through putting prospective candidates through a digital training gauntlet. What that means is you'll be able to freely step into the shoes of famous faces and new characters, including Ratchet & Clank themselves.

Outside of that, you'll find a fairly approachable arena shooter that lets you use many of the wacky weapons available in the main series and methods of getting around, such as grinding on rails. There are even additional game modes that offer R&C-themed takes on football and others.

Again, I can't help but suspect there'll be many traditionalist fans grumbling about the fact that this is a multiplayer game. And in truth, I'd love to see a new single-player Ratchet & Clank, but if this is what we're getting, it could very much be worse!

In the meantime, if you want to see where there've been some other top launches on mobile to ease your worries about quality, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to check out the top releases that you can play right now!