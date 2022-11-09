Random Cards: Tower Defense TD lets you use magic cards in a fantasy tower defence scenario, out now on Android

Indie developer Figase Games has officially announced the launch of Random Cards: Tower Defense TD, letting players dive into a vibrant fantasy world where they can deploy magic cards to defend against enemy hordes. The game features a colourful Solo mode as well as PvP and PvE content that players can discover as they strategise the best cards to use in combat.

In Random Cards: Tower Defense TD, players can expect to cultivate their cards and upgrade their heroes to achieve sweeping victories against their foes. Battles play out in real-time against other players across the globe, with a wide variety of cards players can collect and hero abilities to master depending on their own playstyles.

For those who are looking for something a little bit more competitive, they can try their hand in PvP modes or collect cups to score in-game rewards in regular weekly events. The VIP PASS also rewards players with goodies as they progress through the game with chests and more.

Social butterflies can also enjoy team battles as well as multiplayer PvP and cooperative PvE. If you're keen on diving into the game, you can now get a headstart by downloading Random Cards: Tower Defense TD on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best tower defence games on Android?