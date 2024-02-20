Cybernetic co-op throwdown Warframe comes to iPhone

Warframe is a PvE, bio-organic cybernetic action game

And for the first time it's coming to mobile!

The game is now available on iOS for players to pick up

Another day, another big game making the jump to mobile. Alright, sorry, we're downplaying it a bit, especially when the game is the cult hit and community darling Warframe! Yes, if you're an iOS player, or simply looking to take your Warframe experience on the go you'll be glad to know that Warframe has released for iPhone and iPad!

Warframe, released in 2008, is an online action game that combines all manner of mechanics that defy categorisation. But the basic gist is that you play as a member of the 'Tenno', a race of biomechanical beings fighting an endless war, with their primary weapon being the titular Warframes.

These biomechanical suits grant you different abilities which drastically alter your playstyle and allow you to tackle a huge variety of missions in any way you choose. Whether that be with stealth, brute force or something...stranger.

Warframe has quite rightly defied the odds to last more than a decade as a community-driven fan favourite. And by bringing the game to mobile developers Digital Extremes is likely to see an even bigger boost to the game's 75 million registered players. And now you can find out exactly what all the fuss is about as the game comes to smartphones.

It's not just ground-based combat that's available either, as in the years since release Warframe has also added space combat to the game! You can explore vast systems of planets on foot or in space, all while discovering an epic story more than a decade in the making. Sure, it may not be Resident Evil 4 or Death Stranding, but Warframe is a game that - if you told players in 2013 - no one would've thought would ever come to mobile.

