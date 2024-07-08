Railbreak pits you against the undead in a multi-mode arcade shooter, out now on iOS

Rid Cypress Ridge of zombies once and for all

Dead Drop Studios has announced the official launch of Railbreak and Railbreak Pocket Edition, inviting everyone to kick some undead butt on iOS. The arcade shooter tasks you with blasting your way through hordes of horrific zombies with a variety of load-outs and character traits to tinker around with - the best part is that you can do it all through the magic of the arcade.

In Railbreak for iOS, you can look forward to discovering more about the tongue-in-cheek Story mode to find out just why Cypress Ridge is plagued the way it is. As you progress through the game, you can unlock more characters that will bring their own flavour to the fight.

You can also try your hand at the Score Attack mode with any act from the main campaign, or see if you've got what it takes to outlast all the undead in the Onslaught mode. Glitch Gauntlet, on the other hand, offers procedurally generated modifiers to spice things up a little, while the Boss Rush mode will push your zombie-killing prowess to its limit.

“The joy of Railbreak continues to spread to new and surprising platforms,” says Julia Wolbach, co-founder of Dead Drop Studios. “The game is nothing short of gorgeous on iPhone, and both Railbreak and Railbreak Pocket Edition allow anybody to enjoy some good old-fashioned arcade fun on the go! With all the content featured on consoles paired with sublime touch controls, Railbreak on iPhone via iOS is the real deal!”

If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not take a look at our list of the best horror games on iOS? And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Railbreak and Railbreak Pocket Edition on the App Store. Both cost $4.99 each or your local equivalent.