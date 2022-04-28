Railbound is an upcoming puzzler from the developer behind inbento and Golf Peaks

Polish developer Afterburn, who has previously released the excellent inbento and Golf Peaks, has announced a new puzzler called Railbound. It's set to release for mobile and PC later this year and, judging by the aesthetics alone, continues the studio's tradition of crafting relaxing games that still require some thinking.

The aim of Railbound is simple. You will be tasked with linking carriages to a train so it can transport its passengers home. To achieve this, you will lay down pieces of railway track to make a route for the carriages to roll down the line to the train. However, there is a limited amount of track on each stage, so you will need to think carefully about placement.

That's the most basic form of the puzzle set-up, and you can expect the stages to become harder while progressing through Railbound's 100 plus levels. Later stages will introduce signals and tunnels to make guiding the carriages without them colliding into one another more tricky. You can see the game in action in the trailer above.

As you can see, the art style is lovely, particularly the autumnal stages, which give me warm and cosy vibes. The trailer also provides a brief sample of the game's original soundtrack, which is delightfully laid back and should hold off any frustration the trickier levels might provide.

Afterburn's previous two games, inbento and Golf Peaks were great, so I'm excited for Railbound. Our App Army took a look at inbento in 2019 and enjoyed their time with it, while Ric Cowley was impressed with everything Golf Peaks had to offer. Two great games to try out while you wait for Raildbound.

Railbound will release for mobile and other platforms, including Steam, later this year. There is no specific release date yet, but we will be sure to update you as and when we learn more.