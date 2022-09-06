Railbound, a track-bending puzzler, is out now on Android and iOS

Afterburn’s train-inspired puzzler for iOS and Android has finally launched today. Titled Railbound, it sees the journey of two dogs on a train who are travelling around the planet. Picture this – a train with carriages full of goods is moving across a lush landscape, and it's being driven by a doggo. But wait! Another train is in sight and the tracks are crossing over. A crash is imminent. But it is up to you to help the dogs get out of this mess.

All of that action takes place in Railbound’s comic-book-inspired art style, backed by a very relaxing soundtrack that will help deal with all the upcoming chaos. There are more than 150 unique puzzles to solve to guide passengers and goods to safety. Players must place, remove, and replace tracks so that all carriages are connected to the main engine and won't crash into one another.

The environment and geography of different levels will play important roles as well. It will be crucial to take into account gentle slopes and curvy passageways. Tunnels can be used to cover long distances in a jiffy while barriers can be used to delay certain trains, allowing others to pass through. Players can also switch tracks to reroute trains.

Railbound does require you to put your thinking cap on as there are so many challenges that will be thrown at players. There’s no reason to be stressed though because all these levels can be completed at a relaxing pace as players will interact with lots of cute animals on their way.

Solve puzzles while journeying across the world by downloading Railbound now by clicking on one of the links below. It is a premium title that can be purchased for $4.99 or your local equivalent. For more information, do out Railbound’s official website and Twitter handle.