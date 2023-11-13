Update

RAID: Shadow Legends adds new Champion Pass feature with Xena: Warrior Princess

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| RAID: Shadow Legends

In case you missed it, Plarium and Universal Games have teamed up to welcome Xena: Warrior Princess to the fray, letting players relive the popular historical fantasy series within RAID: Shadow Legends. This special collaboration event will run until February 4th, so there's plenty of time for you to get your hands on the new character as well as experience the inaugural Elite Champion Pass.

In particular, the latest collab in RAID: Shadow Legends adds an entirely new feature where you can clear Daily Quests to score bountiful in-game goodies. These exclusive Champion-specific rewards include Xena's Legendary Champion, whereas the free Basic version will put a Xena avatar up for grabs.

“We are thrilled to debut our new Champion Pass feature with the Xena Legendary Champion,” says Ronen Gross, VP of business development at Plarium. “One of the biggest drivers of RAID’s long-term success is our comprehensive cast of unique Champions, and we are delighted to introduce this new feature that centres on this aspect of our game. As fans of her character might expect, the Xena Champion is heavily inspired by her appearance in the show and her skills focus on ignoring enemy defences and dealing massive damage.”

If you're keen on experiencing the update yourself, you can do so by downloading RAID: Shadow Legends on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's latest additions.

Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.