RAID: Shadow Legends adds new Champion Pass feature with Xena: Warrior Princess

In case you missed it, Plarium and Universal Games have teamed up to welcome Xena: Warrior Princess to the fray, letting players relive the popular historical fantasy series within RAID: Shadow Legends. This special collaboration event will run until February 4th, so there's plenty of time for you to get your hands on the new character as well as experience the inaugural Elite Champion Pass.

In particular, the latest collab in RAID: Shadow Legends adds an entirely new feature where you can clear Daily Quests to score bountiful in-game goodies. These exclusive Champion-specific rewards include Xena's Legendary Champion, whereas the free Basic version will put a Xena avatar up for grabs.

Want more freebies to help you up your game? Why not take a look at our RAID: Shadow Legends redeem codes to get your fill?

“We are thrilled to debut our new Champion Pass feature with the Xena Legendary Champion,” says Ronen Gross, VP of business development at Plarium. “One of the biggest drivers of RAID’s long-term success is our comprehensive cast of unique Champions, and we are delighted to introduce this new feature that centres on this aspect of our game. As fans of her character might expect, the Xena Champion is heavily inspired by her appearance in the show and her skills focus on ignoring enemy defences and dealing massive damage.”

If you're keen on experiencing the update yourself, you can do so by downloading RAID: Shadow Legends on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.