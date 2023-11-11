Netflix Geeked Week 2023 reveals an impressive lineup of new mobile games to look forward to

Netflix has dropped an exciting new lineup of games that will land on the subscription service soon, adding to the already impressive roster of titles that come with the price of admission. In particular, the week-long virtual event Geeked Week 2023 announced 7 news games and 3 titles that are already available to subscribers, all without any pesky ads or predatory in-app purchases.

With the latest announcement from Netflix, you can look forward to joining the crew in Money Heist and expanding your heisting prowess with Chicken Run: Eggstraction (which follows the story of the upcoming film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget). You can also dive into the Dragon Prince franchise in an entirely new way with the upcoming The Dragon Prince: Xadia.

On the other hand, Katana Zero puts your action platforming skills to the test, while you can experience what it's like to reap dead souls as your regular nine-to-five in Death's Door. Puzzle platformer Braid, Anniversary Edition has now been reimagined as well, and finally, you can get your hands on the critically acclaimed Hades on mobile at last and see if you've got what it takes to escape the Underworld (while dying over and over again along the way).

Top that off with Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, and Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill which are all available to play right now and you've got plenty of reasons to grab a Netflix subscription just to experience these titles on mobile.

Further details on these individual games, along with their trailers, can be found on the official website, but for now, you can vote for your favourite Netflix games that are already out on our very own Pocket Gamer Awards 2023. The aforementioned Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, for example, is up for Best Netflix Game at the moment.