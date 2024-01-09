RAID: Shadow Legends teams up with Capcom to launch Monster Hunter collab event until March 5th

Capcom and Plarium have teamed up to bring players an epic collaboration event within RAID: Shadow Legends, letting fans of two big franchises experience limited-time goodies until March 5th. In particular, the exhilarating world of Monster Hunter is taking over the game, with five new Legendary Champions up for grabs along with exclusive gear from Rathalos, Zinogre, and Fatalis.

The latest crossover within RAID: Shadow Legends will also give away the Rathalos Blademaster Champion for free - all you have to do is check in for seven days during the login event. The collab will also feature skills that fans of the Monster Hunter franchise should be familiar with.

If that sounds like something you'd love to dive into, why not take a look at our RAID: Shadow Legends redeem codes to nab more freebies?

"We are thrilled to bring players an exciting new collection of Champions based on some of the most celebrated monsters in the Monster Hunter universe," says Ronen Gross, VP of business development at Plarium. "It was an incredible experience collaborating with Capcom to perfectly blend both franchises and create something that feels similar yet completely unique."

The crossover event will feature in-game activities you can take part in as well; plus, you can score the other four Champions by participating in special time-limited events.

If you're keen on giving the latest collaboration a go yourself, you can do so by downloading RAID: Shadow Legends on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.