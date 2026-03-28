Ragnarok X: Next Generation adds level 100 cap, new maps, and refreshed War of the Chosen PvP

Preferred Partner Feature

Immortalise your team in the Hall of Fame

Ragnarok X: Next Generation increases player level cap to 100

Explore new maps and battle level 100 monsters

Test your skill and reap massive rewards with War of the Chosen Season 3

If there are two things MMORPGs can’t resist, it’s epic mythology and epic numbers. Ragnarok X: Next Generation is an MMORPG that has the former in spades, inviting players into a vibrant, Norse mythology-inspired world to do battle with imaginative (and often hilarious) monsters.

And now Ragnarok X: Next Generation is adding the epic numbers too, with its latest level 100 update, giving long-time fans a fresh excuse to jump back in

But it’s not just a case of bigger numbers for the sake of it. Alongside the new cap comes a wave of fresh content, from high-level zones to PvP tweaks that should keep things feeling competitive. Here’s a quick look at what’s new in this update:

Level cap increased to 100

New level 100 equipment and enchantments

New maps including Nightmare Clock Tower and Al De Baran

New dungeon: Machine Factory

New level 100 field monsters and bosses

War of the Chosen PvP updates and rewards

Hall of Fame statue reward for top players

Level Cap Increased to 100

The biggest addition in Ragnarok X: Next Generation is, of course, the increased level cap. Players can now reach level 100, unlocking access to more powerful builds.

To complement your new heights of power, there is also level 100 equipment up for grabs. While enchantment levels still cap at 20, new Al De Baran enchantments offer higher bonus values than Morroc, helping you push your stats even further.

Add that to the increased refinement level and the ability to craft level 100 blue equipment, and you’ll be well prepared to take on the update’s tougher challenges.

New Maps and Level 100 Monsters

Speaking of new challenges, the update introduces fresh areas including Nightmare Clock Tower and Al De Baran, both packed with high-level encounters.

New level 100 field monsters include Dark Frame, Joker, and, quite amusingly, Clock. Whichever you face, these enemies are designed to push your build to its limit.

New Dungeon: Machine Factory

If you’re after something more structured, the Machine Factory dungeon offers a tougher PvE challenge for max-level players.

Here, you’ll go up against enemies like Owl Duke, making it a solid test of both your gear and your party coordination.

War of the Chosen PvP Updates

Of course, numerical strength can only get you so far. You need skill to truly be the best, and the best place to prove that is in the latest War of the Chosen campaign.

This 5v5 PvP mode returns with War of the Chosen S3 and comes with a range of rewards on offer. Servers are split into Deity and Emperor Divisions, each packed with incentives to compete.

Those who took part in S2 will be on familiar ground as the battlefield map remains the same for this season - although there will of course be a new look with S3 adopting a Hades theme, with new costumes and mounts.

The most notable changes for the latest season apply to the preparation phase. You can now switch presets, gear, and skills before matches begin, giving you more time to strategise with your team and plan your synergy. It should also be noted that the event-specific Match Server has been removed in order to enhance the cross-server experience.

For the first time,player progression data will also be synced in real-time automatically, including:

Character class & class builds (loadouts)

Skills & skill levels

Equipment & equipment ascension

Upgrade & refinement

Enchantment

Cards,

Shadow equipment & shadow equipment skills

Pets, pet level, and pet skills

Active food buffs, scrolls, potions, or other combat items

Rewards, Costumes, and Hall of Fame

Taking part in War of the Chosen will reward players with WOC Coins, which can be exchanged for exclusive seasonal rewards, including S3 costumes and mounts.

But those are not the most important prizes up for grabs. The real reward is for those who reach the very top. Fight your way to number one, and your team will earn a custom statue in the Hall of Fame, permanently cementing your place in Ragnarok X history.

A meaningful step in the endgame experience

All told, this update feels less like a routine content drop and more like a proper step forward for Ragnarok X: Next Generation’s endgame, with plenty on offer for players looking to push into level 100 content.

If you’re ready to dive in then you can find Ragnarok X: Next Generation available to download now via the App Store and Google Play.

You can also find more details about the latest update via the official Ragnarok X: Next Generation website and Facebook page, as well as join the game’s community on Discord and TikTok.