Ragnarok Begins launches on iOS and Android in North America with cross-platform features and launch rewards

Gravity Interactive has officially announced the launch of Ragnarok Begins, inviting players in North America to dive back into the world of Midgard. The side-scrolling MMORPG serves as a prequel to Ragnarok Origin, and is set a hundred years before during an epic feud between the worshippers of Odin and Freya.

The cross-platform title boasts action-packed battles that flaunt that charming chibi art style that fans of the Ragnarok franchise know and love. The 2.5D side-scrolling game also features ranked PvP for the more competitive players, as well as challenging enemies and bountiful rewards in the Endless Tower.

There are four base jobs to choose from (Swordsman, Archer, Mage, Acolyte) with their own advanced job options. Early fans who signed up during the pre-registration period will score tons of awesome in-game goodies as well.

Exciting adventures await in Ragnarok Begins!

Official launch coming soon on 11/15/2022

Experience an open world with Ragnarok's classic towns and bosses!

Hope to see you soon! pic.twitter.com/EFp7avld8D — Ragnarok Begins West (@ROBeginsWest) November 9, 2022

According to the official press release, "Chaos has erupted in the realm after the disappearance of the Pope of Arunafeltz and it's up to players to work together to uncover the secrets and mysteries surrounding the Pope’s disappearance as well as what is hidden at the heart of Midgard."

If you're keen on diving into the game, you can now get a headstart by downloading Ragnarok Begins on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.

